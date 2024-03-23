Hong Kong
Timeout

Earth Hour 2024

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong, Central
  • Recommended
Earth Hour, WWF-Hong Kong/William Yeung
Photograph: Courtesy WWF-Hong Kong/William Yeung
Do your bit and switch your lights off for an hour

Originally started in 2007 in Sydney by the World Wildlife Fund, Earth Hour is now a global movement in which millions participate to demonstrate the need for greater action on climate change and to do their part in protecting the future of our planet. Every year, many buildings along our iconic harbour skyline switch off their lights and go dark for an hour in support of Earth Hour.

In the lead up to Earth Hour 2024 – taking place at 8.30pm on March 23 – an Earth Hour Carnival will be held in the afternoon at the West Kowloon Cultural District featuring a green market, education booths, workshops, wellness activities, and more. All are welcome to take part before witnessing the Lights-off Ceremony at 8.30pm. Don't miss your chance to see our ever-glistening skyline take a break!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
earthhour.wwf.org.hk/en/
Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

