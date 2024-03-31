Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Celebrate International Women's Day at East Hong Kong

  • Things to do
  • EAST Hong Kong, Taikoo Shing
East Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy East Hong Kong
Advertising

Time Out says

The modern lifestyle hotel is holding month-long events in honour of the global occasion

In anticipation for International Women’s Day, modern hotel East Hong Kong has prepared a lineup of events that empower female creators and recognise their achievements. Throughout March, the hotel will host a pottery exhibition by Ukrainian ceramist Anna Smith  which pays homage to Hong Kong’s vibrant scenery. Additionally, East Hong Kong has collaborated with feminine product brand Luüna to provide complimentary eco-friendly menstrual products as in-room amenities for all guests staying at the hotel during March. And if you’re planning a ladies’ night out with the gang to celebrate International Women’s Day, drop by Mr & Mrs Fox in Quarry Bay from 3pm to 8pm to enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free offer on selected beverages including draught beer, wine by the glass, classic cocktails, or Mr & Mrs Fox’s signature creations.

Details

Address:
EAST Hong Kong
29 Taikoo Shing Road
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.