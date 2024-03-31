Time Out says

In anticipation for International Women’s Day, modern hotel East Hong Kong has prepared a lineup of events that empower female creators and recognise their achievements. Throughout March, the hotel will host a pottery exhibition by Ukrainian ceramist Anna Smith which pays homage to Hong Kong’s vibrant scenery. Additionally, East Hong Kong has collaborated with feminine product brand Luüna to provide complimentary eco-friendly menstrual products as in-room amenities for all guests staying at the hotel during March. And if you’re planning a ladies’ night out with the gang to celebrate International Women’s Day, drop by Mr & Mrs Fox in Quarry Bay from 3pm to 8pm to enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free offer on selected beverages including draught beer, wine by the glass, classic cocktails, or Mr & Mrs Fox’s signature creations.