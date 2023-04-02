Hong Kong
Easter Hat Parade@Victoria Harbour 2023

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
  1. 維港復活節帽子巡遊2023
    Photograph: Courtesy HFC
  2. Easter Hat Parade@Victoria Harbour 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy HFC
To celebrate Easter this year, the Development Bureau and the Harbourfront Commission are teaming up to present Victoria Harbour's first-ever Easter Hat Parade! Taking place over two consecutive weekends at the city's six Harbourfront Shared Spaces, the parade invites all to let their creativity run wild at one of the Easter workshops available, and design their own colourful hats to wear during the parade. Pet owners are also welcome to bring their furry friends on leashes to join in on the festivities (they’ll get a special hat to wear upon pre-registration!) 

Starting at the East Coast Park Precinct in Fortress Hill, the parade will weave through the Revitalised Typhoon Shelter Precinct in Causeway Bay and the Water Sports and Recreation Precinct in Wan Chai, before wrapping up at HarbourChill in Wan Chai. Throughout the parade, participants can expect to see an array of exciting performances by cheerleaders and dance groups, as well as unicyclists, stilt walkers, Easter bunnies, and clowns who will keep the carnival-like atmosphere going strong. Register now and don't miss out on all the excitement.

Details

Dates and times

