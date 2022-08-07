Eaton HK holds Unheard: Sound & Music Festival

Time Out says

Eaton HK partners with Contemporary Musiking Hong Kong and dbty, a local community group for alternative events, to present a to present a two-weekend music festival (held on July 30 to 31 and Aug 6 to 7) that delves into how sound and music impact us through performances, talks, screenings, and workshops. In addition to inviting local musicians for intimate performances, Unheard will also show attendees how the medium of sound is dissected into its simplest form, how sound can affect and support moving images, and how sounds can be felt as opposed to being heard. From learning about music’s evolution through historical, social, and cultural contexts in Hong Kong to how the city’s urban acoustics affect our daily lives, this is the perfect event for all music fans. Get your tickets to Unheard: Sound & Music festival here.