Hong Kong
Eggs in Bloom at Metroplaza

  • Things to do
  • Metroplaza, Kwai Chung
  1. Metroplaza Eggs in Bloom, Easter 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Metroplaza
  2. Metroplaza Eggs in Bloom, Easter 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Metroplaza
  3. Metroplaza Eggs in Bloom, Easter 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Metroplaza
  4. Metroplaza Eggs in Bloom, Easter 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Metroplaza
Join the Easter celebration at Metroplaza in Kwai Fong. Taking place from now until May 1, Eggs in Bloom features nearly 40 giant egg-shaped installations, outdoor gardens, an egg-themed 'amusement park', and plenty of photo spots. In addition to the vibrant decorations, there are also various activities and happenings to enjoy, including shopping rewards, live music, busking performances, an outdoor market featuring local brands, and more. Perfect for the whole family.

Details

Address:
Metroplaza
223 Hing Fong Rd, Kwai Chung
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

