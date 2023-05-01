Eggs in Bloom at Metroplaza

Time Out says

Join the Easter celebration at Metroplaza in Kwai Fong. Taking place from now until May 1, Eggs in Bloom features nearly 40 giant egg-shaped installations, outdoor gardens, an egg-themed 'amusement park', and plenty of photo spots. In addition to the vibrant decorations, there are also various activities and happenings to enjoy, including shopping rewards, live music, busking performances, an outdoor market featuring local brands, and more. Perfect for the whole family.