Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Elle & Vire and Ile de France’s lucky draw

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong, Hong Kong
de buyer kitchenware
Photograph: Courtesy de Buyer
Advertising

Time Out says

To celebrate French May, premium dairy brands Elle & Vire and Ile de France have partnered with French premium professional kitchenware brand de Buyer to launch the Bon Appétit! French Festival Super Draw. From now until June 2, customers who purchase over $80 worth of Elle & Vire or Ile de France’s products at online or physical retail stores in Hong Kong can enter the lucky draw. There are 191 prizes up for grabs with a total value of $40,000, including a grand prize of $2,000 online shopping credit to purchase exclusive kitchenware from de Buyer. To participate, customers must fill in their details on the lucky draw’s website and upload a photo of their receipt. Customers can join as many times as they want, but each receipt is only eligible for one entry. The lucky draw ends on June 7 and all winners will be notified after June 15.

Find all the terms and conditions here.

Details

Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.