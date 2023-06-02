Elle & Vire and Ile de France’s lucky draw

Time Out says

To celebrate French May, premium dairy brands Elle & Vire and Ile de France have partnered with French premium professional kitchenware brand de Buyer to launch the Bon Appétit! French Festival Super Draw. From now until June 2, customers who purchase over $80 worth of Elle & Vire or Ile de France’s products at online or physical retail stores in Hong Kong can enter the lucky draw. There are 191 prizes up for grabs with a total value of $40,000, including a grand prize of $2,000 online shopping credit to purchase exclusive kitchenware from de Buyer. To participate, customers must fill in their details on the lucky draw’s website and upload a photo of their receipt. Customers can join as many times as they want, but each receipt is only eligible for one entry. The lucky draw ends on June 7 and all winners will be notified after June 15.



Find all the terms and conditions here.