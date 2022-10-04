Emoji Summer @ Harbour City

Time Out says

Harbour City is putting on a fun summer party from now to October 4 to bring emojis to life. Discover classic game booths (opens daily from August 12 to 31; opens on Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays from September 1 to October 4), check-in hotspots including gigantic sea-view 3D photo frames, the emoji birthday party pop-up store, and join in on workshops to make 3D paper cakes. While you're there, be sure to check in at each station to collect stamps on the emoji summer game card in order to win different exclusive gifts. From August 18 to October 4, visitors can also pre-order a special set of emoji mahjong upon joining the Rewarding Every Day promo to spend a designated amount at Harbour City. More details can be found here.