‘Enchanted Wonders’ by Island Shangri-La

The city comes alive with a myriad of festive activities, and Island Shangri-La is joining the celebrations with their ‘Enchanted Wonders’ Christmas showcase, where guests can relive cherished Yuletide memories and create unforgettable new ones.

Their programme offers an array of family-friendly experiences, including an immersive Santa House and workshops for kids to create nutcrackers and Christmas pretzel wreaths. Still ticking off your Christmas list? Fill up your shopping cart at the Christmas market happening until December 26. They have everything from advent calendars, chocolate goodies, pastries, and hampers, including their limited-edition Heep Hong Charity hamper, where every purchase supports a local charity empowering children with special educational needs in Hong Kong. Test your luck and win prizes! Look for the lucky chocolate bars with hidden golden tickets.

Nothing captures the essence of Christmas quite like a lavish feast. Experience the magic of the holiday season with The Lobby Lounge’s festive afternoon tea aboard The Shangri-La Wonderliner, cafe TOO’s Christmas lunch and dinner buffet, or Lobster Bar and Grill’s full-course brunch, dinner, mulled wine, and festive cocktails. For a more luxurious dining experience, Michelin-starred Petrus is offering a Christmas set lunch and dinner, as well as a New Year’s Eve gala dinner serving delectable dishes like Brandt beef calotte and Brittany lobster.

The hotel is also rolling out a ‘Christmas Wonderland Escape’ staycation package. Bring your loved ones for that perfect getaway and enjoy some holiday relaxation. The package includes $1,000 hotel credit, access to the immersive Santa’s House experiences, and a takeaway afternoon tea.

For those looking for a wellness retreat, consider their ‘Blissful Holiday Wellness Getaway’ staycation, featuring one-hour wellness treatments for two. YUN WELLNESS is also presenting the ‘Festive Embrace Warming Ritual’ and ‘Mid-Week Winter Indulgence’ until December 28.

