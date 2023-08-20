Time Out says

Southside mall The Pulse kicks off the season with all kinds of fun from July 15 to August 20. Combining four elements of street culture – street dance, graffiti, DJ, and Rap – the Endless Summer Groove has a whole bunch of activities in store, from interactive installations and games to a Y2K-themed summer market, a 'Bring It Back 2023' street culture carnival, a beachside music fest, summer dance parties, and more. Perfect place to soak up the summer vibes.