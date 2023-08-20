Hong Kong
Timeout

Endless Summer Groove

  • Things to do
  • The Pulse, Repulse Bay
The Pulse
Photograph: Courtesy The Pulse
Time Out says

Southside mall The Pulse kicks off the season with all kinds of fun from July 15 to August 20. Combining four elements of street culture – street dance, graffiti, DJ, and Rap – the Endless Summer Groove has a whole bunch of activities in store, from interactive installations and games to a Y2K-themed summer market, a 'Bring It Back 2023' street culture carnival, a beachside music fest, summer dance parties, and more. Perfect place to soak up the summer vibes.

Details

Event website:
www.thepulse.com.hk
Address:
The Pulse
28 Beach Rd, Repulse Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
2815 8888

Dates and times

