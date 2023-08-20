Southside mall The Pulse kicks off the season with all kinds of fun from July 15 to August 20. Combining four elements of street culture – street dance, graffiti, DJ, and Rap – the Endless Summer Groove has a whole bunch of activities in store, from interactive installations and games to a Y2K-themed summer market, a 'Bring It Back 2023' street culture carnival, a beachside music fest, summer dance parties, and more. Perfect place to soak up the summer vibes.
Endless Summer Groove
Time Out says
Details
- Event website:
- www.thepulse.com.hk
- Address:
- The Pulse
- 28 Beach Rd, Repulse Bay
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- 2815 8888
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video