Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Energy by Longchamp Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Longchamp
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Energy by Longchamp Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Longchamp
    PreviousNext
    /2
  • Things to do
  • Arts Pavilion, West Kowloon

Energy by Longchamp Hong Kong

Advertising

Time Out says

From September 27 to 29, join Longchamp's world tour to unveil a creative pop-up installation in Hong Kong as part of the Energy by Longchamp world tour. Roll into Arts Pavilion at Art Park in West Kowloon and experience the creative energy of the Maison through a series of original and dynamic animations. Visitors will also get to chance to have a sneak peek at a selection of clothing and accessories from the new Fall-Winter 2024 collection.

Details

Address
Arts Pavilion
West Kowloon Cultural District
West Kowloon
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.