Energy by Longchamp Hong Kong

From September 27 to 29, join Longchamp's world tour to unveil a creative pop-up installation in Hong Kong as part of the Energy by Longchamp world tour. Roll into Arts Pavilion at Art Park in West Kowloon and experience the creative energy of the Maison through a series of original and dynamic animations. Visitors will also get to chance to have a sneak peek at a selection of clothing and accessories from the new Fall-Winter 2024 collection.