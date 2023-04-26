Spring has proven to be one of the most dynamic periods the city has seen since it reopened to the rest of the world. Festivals and events have made a comeback welcoming attendees from all around the world. Along with concerts, fairs, and international events to catch this month, one of the must-see activities in the city is horse racing. Happening on April 30, the annual FWD Champions Day at Sha Tin Racecourse will bring together the best of Hong Kong’s elite gallopers and raiders from countries including Japan, Europe and Australia.

Guests can enjoy world-class races and other exciting activities, including live music performances from top artists in Hong Kong. Plan ahead and get your friends and family together for this entertaining event, and don't miss the chance to witness a raft of world-class horses compete in the three Group 1 races (worth HK$65 million): the FWD QEII Cup, the FWD Champions Mile, and the Chairman’s Sprint Prize.