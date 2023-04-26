Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
hugh bowman
Photograph: Courtesy The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Enjoy world-class horse racing and other exciting activities at FWD Champions Day

Don’t miss one of the biggest events on the Hong Kong horse racing calendar

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Advertising

Spring has proven to be one of the most dynamic periods the city has seen since it reopened to the rest of the world. Festivals and events have made a comeback welcoming attendees from all around the world. Along with concerts, fairs, and international events to catch this month, one of the must-see activities in the city is horse racing. Happening on April 30, the annual FWD Champions Day at Sha Tin Racecourse will bring together the best of Hong Kong’s elite gallopers and raiders from countries including Japan, Europe and Australia. 

Guests can enjoy world-class races and other exciting activities, including live music performances from top artists in Hong Kong. Plan ahead and get your friends and family together for this entertaining event, and don't miss the chance to witness a raft of world-class horses compete in the three Group 1 races (worth HK$65 million): the FWD QEII Cup, the FWD Champions Mile, and the Chairman’s Sprint Prize.

FWD Champions Day highlights

Catch the celebrities at Sha Tin Racecourse
Photograph: Courtesy The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Catch the celebrities at Sha Tin Racecourse

Get your friends and family together for fun events at FWD Champions Day, including appearances from Hong Kong’s famous celebrities. Fans of the popular boy band Mirror can catch Anson Lo performing live at the Parade Ring, which will start at 11.45am. Diva of Asia, Kelly Chen, will also light up the stage singing her hits. 

Photograph: Courtesy The Hong Kong Jockey Club

The two stars will show their support at the races and will be at the trophy presentation, so make sure you arrive early to catch all the action. 

Photograph: Courtesy The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Those who come before 3.30pm, will receive a free portable LED fan as a gift on a first-come, first-serve basis. Continue the festivities and enjoy the race from the Public Betting Hall, as live music performances get the crowd grooving throughout the event. 

See superstar jockey Hugh Bowman at the race
Photograph: Joshua Lin

See superstar jockey Hugh Bowman at the race

Leading Australian jockey Hugh Bowman, who has achieved great success in the world of horse racing and is best known for his partnership with the legendary mare Winx, will feature at the April 30 event. The Hall of Famer has enjoyed huge success and has ridden 47 winners since his return to Hong Kong in November. 

Photograph: Joshua Lin

Recently, Time Out Hong Kong joined Bowman for a tour around one of his favourite spots in the metropolis away from the racetracks. Click on the video below and join him for a tour around the historic landmark Tai Kwun for some art exploration and delicious yum cha. 

Fans of Bowman can catch him competing against other world-class jockeys at Sha Tin Racecourse during FWD Champions Day. 

Photograph: Courtesy The Hong Kong Jockey Club

FWD Champions Day goes ahead on Sunday, April 30. The racecourse will open at 10.45am. For more information, visit hkjc.com/champions-day.

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.