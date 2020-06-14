Time Out says

Popular among kids and those adults who are kids at heart, EpicLand is one of the largest indoor family entertainment centres in Hong Kong. The venue offers fun attractions like a rock climbing arena, virtual reality rides, indoor slides, laser tag, and mini-golf.

Upon spending $880 (or above) by electronic payment at any restaurants in Discovery Bay, customers can redeem a free EpicLand Single Entry Voucher. The promotion period is available every Friday to Sunday, from July 3 to August 30. Redeem the voucher at Dine 'N Ride service counter (opens from 7.30pm to 10pm on Fridays, 1pm to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays).

Terms and conditions apply (read posters in Discovery Bay for more details). Redemption is eligible for ePayment only.