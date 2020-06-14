Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

EpicLand

  • Things to do
  • Discovery Bay
EpicLand
Photograph: Courtesy EpicLand/YT Wong
Advertising

Time Out says

Popular among kids and those adults who are kids at heart, EpicLand is one of the largest indoor family entertainment centres in Hong Kong. The venue offers fun attractions like a rock climbing arena, virtual reality rides, indoor slides, laser tag, and mini-golf. 

Upon spending $880 (or above) by electronic payment at any restaurants in Discovery Bay, customers can redeem a free EpicLand Single Entry Voucher. The promotion period is available every Friday to Sunday, from July 3 to August 30. Redeem the voucher at Dine 'N Ride service counter (opens from 7.30pm to 10pm on Fridays, 1pm to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays).

Terms and conditions apply (read posters in Discovery Bay for more details). Redemption is eligible for ePayment only. 

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Discovery Bay

Details

Address:
Shop 31, G/F, Family Recreation Centre, 96 Siena Avenue, Discovery Bay North Plaza, Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2441 0098
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun: 9.30am-1.30pm, 2.30pm-6.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.