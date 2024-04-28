Hong Kong
Estro and Bar Leone's collaborations

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Estro, Central
estro and bar leone
Photograph: Courtesy Estro/ Bar Leone
Time Out says

Experience top-tier Roman and Neapolitan style food and cocktails for two evenings

This April, one Michelin-starred Neapolitan restaurant, Estro, and popular Roman-inspired cocktail bar, Bar Leone, will be joining forces for two exclusive collaborations to offer an array of  exquisite Italian dishes and drinks. The collaborations will kick off on April 2 at Estro, where diners will get to savour a six-course menu ($1,280) made especially for the event. Dinerswill begin with an aperitivo to stimulate the appetite, followed by delectable courses like artichoke with red prawns and burrata, spaghetti cacio e pepi, pollo alla cacciatora with tomatoes and aromatic herbs, as well as a classic tiramisu to conclude the evening on a sweet note. Guests can elevate their dining experience by opting for curated cocktail pairings (+$400) by Bar Leone’s award-winning mixologist Lorenzo Antinori.

If you prefer something more casual, Bar Leone will wrap up the collaborative events on April 28 at their cosy venue. During the evening, guests can sip on a wide range of the bar’s classic cocktails, as well as nibble on an exclusive range of Neapolitan-style snacks created by Estro’s chef Antimo Maria Merone and his culinary team. Reserve your tables for Estro and Bar Leone’s collaborations here.

Details

Event website:
www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/estrohk/bar-leone-11031552081
Address:
Estro
2/F, 1 Duddell St, Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

18:30Estro
