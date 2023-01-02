Hong Kong
Timeout

Experience Finland’s Santa Claus Village at ifc mall

  • Things to do
  • IFC Mall, Central
This winter, ifc mall invites you to walk through a winter wonderland as the shopping mall transforms into Finland’s world-renowned Santa Claus Village from Rovaniemi, Lapland, which is making their first appearance in Asia. In addition to the Santa Claus Office and Santa Claus’ Main Post Office from the Finnish Santa Claus Village, attractions like Mrs Claus’ bakery, Elf Workshop, and a grand welcoming arch have been created especially for this event. From now to January 2, visitors can transport themselves into Santa’s picturesque Christmas Village and snap pictures at the installations placed around the shopping mall. 

At the Santa Claus Office, snap a picture in the snow-capped wooden hut, snuggle up to his fireplace and bask in the atmosphere of a Finnish Christmas. Head to Santa Claus’ Main Post Office to write your Christmas wishes on limited-edition postcards and slide them into festively coloured post boxes, where they’ll be collected and sent to Father Christmas in the Arctic Circle.

Play motion-detection games at the Elf Workshop to train your gift packing skills and earn a certificate and an Elf pin after your training. Get into the festive mood by customising your unique digital gingerbread man at Mrs Claus’ Bakery, and hop on a sleigh to enjoy a virtual ride where you’ll be drawn by Santa’s trusty reindeer in a Finnish sledding adventure!

Visit ifc mall’s website for more information about the Santa Claus Village and other activities happening during the festive period.

Details

Address:
IFC Mall
8 Finance St, Central
Hong Kong

