Explore Lee Gardens heritage and evolution in CWB with free guided tours

Exclusive access to hidden gems
While you can visit Hysan Place any day of the week for your shopping adventures, the tour provides insights into its 17-storey mall’s spatial design, award-winning sustainable architectural features, and its visionary plans for the next decades. The guided exploration will also alter your perspective of the mall, helping you discover secret shortcuts and find the best backdrop in the area for your next Instagram post. And speaking of photo spots, get your cameras ready as the gLEEful Rooftop at the revitalised Bizhouse will open exclusively for the tour, allowing you to enjoy sweeping views of the Lee Gardens Area.