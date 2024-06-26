Explore Lee Gardens heritage and evolution in CWB with free guided tours

When people think of Causeway Bay today, they often envision shopping centres and bustling pedestrians, while historical explorations are typically associated with other districts in the city. The tour will provide participants with the opportunity to visit often-overlooked historical venues in the vicinity.

Scattered throughout Pak Sha Road and Lan Fong Road are a charming collection of tenement buildings, known as tong lau. These longstanding properties showcase unique architectural design from the last century, such as the city’s first generation of residential elevators and mosaic tiles from the 1950s and 1960s. The tour will also showcase historical shops in the vicinity, including Ambassador Barber Parlour – a local barbershop with a rich history spanning half a century – and Paris Cotton and Paris Woolen – wool knitting stores founded in the 1950s.

On Lan Fong Road, get ready to strike a pose or two and relive moments from iconic Hong Kong films. The famous Goldfinch Restaurant, now transformed into the Saint Honore Cake Shop, set the scene for Wong Kar-wai’s In the Mood for Love and 2046, while The Red Pepper Restaurant played a significant role in Game of Death, starring the legendary martial arts icon, Bruce Lee.

At the end of the tour, you’ll have the opportunity to visit the ‘The Colours of Causeway Bay’ photo exhibition at Lee Garden One. Witness the evolution of Causeway Bay through rare historical photos and artefacts from the past century. One of the highlights is a collection of photographs that capture the construction of Lee Theatre in the 1920s, which are being publicly displayed for the very first time.

Schedules for the tour are available via this link. Tick your calendar and register to secure your spot today.