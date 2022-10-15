Hong Kong
Timeout

Explore Mui Wo's biodiversity on an eco-tour

  • Things to do
  • Mui Wo, Mui Wo
Mui Wo
Photograph: Shutterstock
Time Out says

Aside from greenery, Mui Wo’s farmlands are also rich in biodiversity. If you’re interested in discovering the rural town while learning more about Mui Wo’s ecosystem, the Fantastic Species and Where to Find Them eco-tour is just what you need. Held from September 3 to October 15 and organised by the Land Education Foundation and Good Old Soil, the tour is guided by professional eco-teacher Ray So to take participants on a day-to-night tour throughout Mui Wo’s farms to search high and low for creatures of all shapes and sizes. To attend, sign up and register for your desired date here.

Details

Event website:
landeducation.org.hk/event/3VHQv1P7TvwJ76ChUwsCMef60E0R5iLAs2KZ6a1Vbbp8bsU6R9/Fantastic%20Species%20and%20Where%20to%20Find%20Them-Mui%20Wo%20Eco%20tour
Address:
Mui Wo
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Price:
Adult $100, Student $50
Opening hours:
4.30pm-8.30pm

Dates and times

