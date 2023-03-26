Hong Kong
Timeout

Fanling 'Fam' Village at Hong Kong Golf Club

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong Golf Club, Sheung Shui
  • Recommended
  1. UBS Hong Kong Open
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Golf Club
  2. UBS Hong Kong Open 2016
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Golf Club
Time Out says

The Hong Kong Golf Club will hold the inaugural World City Championship at the Fanling Golf Course from March 23 to 26. To mark this occasion, the golf club is opening to the public for a four-day 'Fam' village with six different experience zones offering something different for everyone.

For music lovers, catch performances by the likes of C AllStar, Alex Lam, Nowhereboys, and up-and-coming acts Jaime Cheung and Byejack at a special music show curated by Live Nation on March 24 and 25. Meanwhile, health fanatics can take part in wellness classes (while wearing Silent Disco headsets to avoid disruption) like yoga, Zumba, and pilates led by professional fitness influencers; and foodies can satiate on comfort food by Seoul Recipe, Vie Won Won, and KIN Food Halls at the Refuel Village. Other family-friendly activities include STEAM classes, a vintage car showcase, golf experiences, and an ecological and heritage exhibition.

The Fanling 'Fam' Village is free for all, but be sure to first register online as all activities and experiences are on a first-come, first-served basis. Complimentary parking and free shuttle bus services will also be available.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
hkgolfclub.org/
Address:
Hong Kong Golf Club
Lot No 1 Fan Kam Rd
Sheung Shui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

