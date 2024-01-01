Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Fashion Walk X Neopets 25th Anniversary Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fashion Walk, Causeway Bay
Fashion Walk X Neopets 25th Anniversary Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Fashion Walk Fashion Walk X Neopets 25th Anniversary Festival
Advertising

Time Out says

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved Neopets at Fashion Walk this Christmas. From now to January 1, 2024, immerse yourself in a wonderland of Neo-stalgia and explore seven Instagrammable spots across the streets of Causeway Bay such as Paterson Street and Food Street. Visitors can also head over to the pop-up store at the Fashion Walk atrium to get their hands on a collection of limited edition Neopets merchandise; craft their own unique Neopets fantasy at the designated drawing areas; and send a Neopets postcard to spread some Christmas joy and love to friends and family this holiday season.

Details

Address:
Fashion Walk
Gloucester Road
Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.