Fashion Walk X Neopets 25th Anniversary Festival

Time Out says

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved Neopets at Fashion Walk this Christmas. From now to January 1, 2024, immerse yourself in a wonderland of Neo-stalgia and explore seven Instagrammable spots across the streets of Causeway Bay such as Paterson Street and Food Street. Visitors can also head over to the pop-up store at the Fashion Walk atrium to get their hands on a collection of limited edition Neopets merchandise; craft their own unique Neopets fantasy at the designated drawing areas; and send a Neopets postcard to spread some Christmas joy and love to friends and family this holiday season.