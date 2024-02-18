Hong Kong
Fat Coffee With Festival Walk

  • Things to do
  • Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong
Celebrate CNY in style as Festival Walk teams up with trendy lifestyle brand 'Fat Coffee With' to present the 'Kung Hei Fat Choi' mega installations. From now until February 18, the dynamic character Fat Jai and his amazing friends come together to form the Fat Jai Lion Dance Troupe, spreading joy and blessings to visitors for a prosperous year ahead. Don't miss the opportunity to visit the on-site Fat Coffee With pop-up store, offering a range of exclusive Fat Jai x Year of the Dragon-themed treats. My FESTIVAL members can also redeem a special Lunar New Year gift set, making it the perfect way to embrace the festivities.

Details

Address:
Festival Walk
80 Tat Chee Ave
Kowloon Tong
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

