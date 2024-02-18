Fat Coffee With Festival Walk

Time Out says

Celebrate CNY in style as Festival Walk teams up with trendy lifestyle brand 'Fat Coffee With' to present the 'Kung Hei Fat Choi' mega installations. From now until February 18, the dynamic character Fat Jai and his amazing friends come together to form the Fat Jai Lion Dance Troupe, spreading joy and blessings to visitors for a prosperous year ahead. Don't miss the opportunity to visit the on-site Fat Coffee With pop-up store, offering a range of exclusive Fat Jai x Year of the Dragon-themed treats. My FESTIVAL members can also redeem a special Lunar New Year gift set, making it the perfect way to embrace the festivities.