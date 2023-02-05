Feast of Fortune and Happiness @ Times Square

Time Out says

Times Square is hopping into the Year of the Rabbit with Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck as the auspicious Maneki-Neko and Daruma. Created in collaboration with local toymaker URDU, the two-meter mega-size installations will be at the Times Square Open Piazza to greet everyone as part of the Feast of Fortune and Happiness campaign from now through February 5. There's also a pop-up store in the Atrium on the mall, offering 50 limited-run Disney items as well as the URDU Fukuheya Disney collection. Maneki-neko and daruma figures, blind boxes, as well as omamoris are all up for grabs! All customers who spend at the pop-up store will also be given special red packets and fai chun to take home for a propitious year ahead.