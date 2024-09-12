Subscribe
Feast your way through Soho House Hong Kong’s anniversary celebrations

The famous membership club celebrates five years in Hong Kong with a slew of gastronomic events

Soho House Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Amanda Kho / Soho House Hong Kong
Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Soho House Hong Kong
Hong Kong has no lack of membership clubs, but behind the many exclusive, private doors dotted through the city, Soho House stands out as a hub for creativity that manages to be simultaneously homey and elegant. It’s now been five years since Hong Kong’s House opened with its signature entreaty to leave suit-and-tie types at the door, and for its half-decade anniversary, they have planned a month of curated experiences for both members and guests to join in the celebrations. Amongst the global mixologist shifts, DJ sets, and live performances, we’re most excited about their line-up for culinary events, including pop-ups by chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants. Read on to find out which gastronomic delights await you at Soho House Hong Kong – and if you’re not a member, start ringing up friends who can bring you in!

Four-hands dinner with acclaimed chef Andrew Wong

Photograph: Courtesy Jutta Klee / Soho House Hong Kong

The Soho House anniversary event we’re most looking forward to is undoubtedly this exclusive four-hands dinner by Soho House Hong Kong’s executive chef Krzysztof Czerwinski and chef Andrew Wong from the two-Michelin-starred restaurant A. Wong in London. These two talents will collaborate to present an exclusive tasting menu on September 21, guided by chef Andrew’s style of blending historical Chinese recipes with modern culinary techniques. If you’re tickled by the idea of an homage to China’s diverse 3,000-year-old gastronomy in refreshingly modern takes, then you’ll enjoy this special meal.

Members are encouraged to grab their friends, as this experience is designed to be shared among a minimum of four guests. The four-hands dinner will cost $1,500 per head, and includes a five-glass beverage pairing to be savoured alongside the courses.

Yaya’s Shanghai presents their famous East-meets-West pasta

Photograph: Courtesy Yaya’s Shanghai

Yaya’s Shanghai is a well-loved neighbourhood restobar in Shanghai that specialises in pasta, and you can catch them right here in the comfort of Hong Kong’s own Soho House on September 17. The star of the night’s show is their renowned Mapo Tofu Lasagna – anyone who has had the traditional Chinese dish will know that it is a warm, comforting mix of textures with a slight kick of spice. And when paired with lasagna, which is also famously a comfort food, we can only imagine this tastes like a double whammy of love from both Chinese and Italian grannies.

The buffet dinner will be accompanied by live music, and is available for $400 per head. There’s a mob life dress code, so rock up in something that’ll make Tony Soprano proud.

Shuichi Nagatomo’s masterclass and bar takeover

Photograph: Courtesy Soho House Hong Kong

Shuichi Nagatomo, the owner and brains behind the renowned Bar Oscar and Bar Palme d’Or, is coming all the way from Fukuoka to host a mixology masterclass on September 23, so if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like behind the stick, now’s your chance to find out from a libations legend himself. The following evening, Nagatomo will take over Soho House’s bar with a limited-edition menu of five cocktails with Japanese influences. Tickets cost $220, which includes two special cocktails. Nagatomo’s masterclass is only open to Soho House members, while the bar takeover will be open to non-members with an invite.

Photograph: Courtesy Amanda Kho / Soho House Hong Kong

Of course, Soho House Hong Kong’s birthday celebrations do extend beyond the dining table! Music lovers and the party crowd can look forward to live performances featuring artists like Schoolgirl Bye Bye, Moon Tang, The Afroseas, and Novel Friday. Throughout the month, there will also be a series of talks with creatives and artists, comedy nights, and even magic shows to keep things interesting. Stick a little candle in one of the House desserts to wish Soho House Hong Kong a happy birthday – if you can still stomach sweet treats after all these culinary adventures.

