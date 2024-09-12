Feast your way through Soho House Hong Kong’s anniversary celebrations

The Soho House anniversary event we’re most looking forward to is undoubtedly this exclusive four-hands dinner by Soho House Hong Kong’s executive chef Krzysztof Czerwinski and chef Andrew Wong from the two-Michelin-starred restaurant A. Wong in London. These two talents will collaborate to present an exclusive tasting menu on September 21, guided by chef Andrew’s style of blending historical Chinese recipes with modern culinary techniques. If you’re tickled by the idea of an homage to China’s diverse 3,000-year-old gastronomy in refreshingly modern takes, then you’ll enjoy this special meal.

Members are encouraged to grab their friends, as this experience is designed to be shared among a minimum of four guests. The four-hands dinner will cost $1,500 per head, and includes a five-glass beverage pairing to be savoured alongside the courses.