Local charity Feeding Hong Kong returns with its annual Dragon Drive campaign to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival. From now until June 30, the campaign is calling on the public to donate various canned food donations, including sardines, mackerel, and tuna, to provide cost-effective alternatives to seafood and shelf-stable food for those in need. Donation collection points can be found at 14 locations around the city, including Deliveroo Editions in Cheung Sha Wan, PizzaExpress Lab in Causeway Bay, and Freshlane in Sai Ying Pun. Feeding Hong Kong is also accepting donations of rice dumpling vouchers, which should be mailed to Feeding Hong Kong’s Yau Tong food bank by June 12 for timely redemption.

The organisation is hoping to be able to collect a minimum of 1,000 cans of food, all of which will be redistributed to charities and community members in need – so take action now! Don't forget to help spread the word by sharing your donations on social media using the hashtag #Can5Can.