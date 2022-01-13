Time Out says

Relocated to its current location in 1970, Fenwick Pier provided hundreds and thousands of travellers’ and sailors their very first memories of Hong Kong and is synonymous with the Servicemen’s Guides Association (SGA), a non-profit that managed the pier while providing hospitality to sailors. When the pier became landlocked as a result of land reclamation, the SGA continued to operate out of Fleet Arcade, a small adjoining mall home to a handful of small shops including a Shanghai-style barbershop that's been giving crew cuts since the late 1980s. Sadly, the three-storey arcade – once famously known for having Hong Kong's one and only McDonald's that served beer and pizza – will be torn down to make room for Kong Wan Fire Station. An official 'lights-off' closing ceremony will be held on its last official day (February 11), before it is handed back to the government.