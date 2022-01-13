Hong Kong
Timeout

Fenwick Pier

  • Things to do
  • Wan Chai
  • Recommended
  1. fenwick pier
    Photograph: Cara Hung
  2. fenwick pier
    Photograph: Cara Hung
  3. Fenwick Pier
    Photograph: Courtesy SGA A Gathering of Past Present and Future exhibition
  4. Fenwick Pier
    Photograph: Courtesy SGA
  5. fenwick pier
    Photograph: Cara Hung
  6. fenwick pier
    Photograph: Cara Hung
  7. Fenwick Pier
    Photograph: Courtesy SGA A Gathering of Past Present and Future exhibition
  8. fenwick pier
    Photograph: Cara Hung
  9. fenwick pier
    Photograph: Cara Hung
  10. fenwick pier
    Photograph: Cara Hung
Time Out says

Relocated to its current location in 1970, Fenwick Pier provided hundreds and thousands of travellers’ and sailors their very first memories of Hong Kong and is synonymous with the Servicemen’s Guides Association (SGA), a non-profit that managed the pier while providing hospitality to sailors. When the pier became landlocked as a result of land reclamation, the SGA continued to operate out of Fleet Arcade, a small adjoining mall home to a handful of small shops including a Shanghai-style barbershop that's been giving crew cuts since the late 1980s. Sadly, the three-storey arcade – once famously known for having Hong Kong's one and only McDonald's that served beer and pizza – will be torn down to make room for Kong Wan Fire Station. An official 'lights-off' closing ceremony will be held on its last official day (February 11), before it is handed back to the government.

Details

Address:
1 Lung King Street, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
