Festive Korea 2021

Get a feel of the K-wave as Festive Korea finally returns! Taking place throughout the month of October and November, the cultural fest offers an array of inspiring art and cultural activities that will feature Korean artists, K-game, K-food and selected Korean movies. Highlighted events include a PUBG E-Sport Tournament (Oct 8), a K-pop Dance Festival (Nov 13), and the Korea Square 2021 (Oct 29-31), a three-day cultural marketplace with Korean food, lifestyle products, different cultural games and experiences, dance performances, and live music. In addition, a series of concerts starring Korean music artists and Hong Kong orchestras, as well as various art exhibitions will be held across the city. Check out the rest of the programmes here. With so much going on around the city to celebrate Korean culture, better start pencilling in those dates!