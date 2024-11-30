Hong Kong’s largest event for Korean culture, Festive Korea, returns in October and November this year under the theme Jam Korea. Derived from the Korean word for fun, pronounced as ‘jaem’, the festival offers a line-up of over 30 diverse events covering visual arts, films, sports, food, education, and more – all organised so attendees can have fun immersing themselves in Korea’s vibrant culture.

First off, head to PMQ on October 5 and 6 for Korea Square, an all-day marketplace with plenty of stalls, experiences, and game booths. There will also be activities such as an EDM club for kids, the K-Quiz Golden Bell, which is a nod to the popular mini game competitive variety show Star Golden Bell, and the International Space-Out Competition.

Korean musical Finding Mr. Destiny – which was adapted into a film starring Gong Yoo in 2010 – will be on stage at Hong Kong City Hall from October 24 to 27. Of course, there’s no mentioning Korean culture without bringing in K-pop, so hit up Kwai Tsing Theatre on November 2 for the K-Pop Community Festival 2024, where there’ll be special performances and the chance for K-pop fans to show off their skills. Ballad artist Sung Si-kyung and Hong Kong’s own Hins Cheung will also be performing at the outdoors Open Air Music-Extravaganza on November 29, brightening up AXA x Wonderland with a mix of classical, K-pop, and Cantopop.

Aside from these activities, the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre will also host the Korean Ceramic Pavilion: Fine Art Asia 2024, highlighting Korean ceramic art such as moon jars and celadon pieces. There is also going to be a Korean film showcase, the PUGB Mobile Tournament championships for those into esports, and a K-Food MasterChef competition.

We’re reeling just trying to take it all in, but suffice to say that the next month is going to be jam-packed with everything South Korea-related, and we’re here for it!