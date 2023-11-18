Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Fini’s pizza making party

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Fini’s (Wan Chai), Wan Chai
Fini's
Photograph: Courtesy Fini's
Advertising

Time Out says

Fini’s Wan Chai location will be holding a series of pizza making parties ($498) on November 11 and 18 – and you’re invited to join in the fun! The pizza making sessions will be led by Fini’s executive chef, and each guest will get to craft their own 12 inch pizza while nibbling on free-flow antipasti like chopped salad, popcorn shrimp, and fries. For those who want a bit of booze to liven things up, Fini’s will also provide two hours of free-flow Prosecco (+$200). Book your spots for the pizza party by calling 3182 0128.

Details

Address:
Fini’s (Wan Chai)
69 Stone Nullah Lane, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.