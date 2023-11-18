Fini’s pizza making party

Time Out says

Fini’s Wan Chai location will be holding a series of pizza making parties ($498) on November 11 and 18 – and you’re invited to join in the fun! The pizza making sessions will be led by Fini’s executive chef, and each guest will get to craft their own 12 inch pizza while nibbling on free-flow antipasti like chopped salad, popcorn shrimp, and fries. For those who want a bit of booze to liven things up, Fini’s will also provide two hours of free-flow Prosecco (+$200). Book your spots for the pizza party by calling 3182 0128.