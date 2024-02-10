Time Out says

When it comes to CNY celebrations, making the first incense offering at Wong Tai Sin Temple is one of the biggest traditions in Hong Kong. It is believed that those who enter the temple first and make an offering to the gods by burning incense sticks will receive the biggest of blessings. Thus, every year in the early morning of Chinese New Year's Day, thousands of worshippers gather outside Wong Tai Sin Temple in a bid to be the first ones inside to pray for a new fortuitous year.