eaton hk flower years oktoberfest
Photograph: Courtesy Eaton HK
  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Flower Years, Jordan

Flower Years X Carlsberg Y2K Oktoberfest

Let loose at Eaton HK’s Y2K-inspired beer festival

Eaton HK’s hotel bar, Flower Years, is hosting an Oktoberfest party with Carlsberg on October 10 – and they’re putting a Y2K spin on the German festival. What does that entail, you ask? Expect throwback tunes to be bumping all evening, along with exciting games and even a retro King of Fighter video game-inspired drinking contest for a chance to win a one-month beer pass!

If you’d rather chill out with your mates, the Oktoberfest party will provide guests with plenty of German snacks, and a three-hour-long free-flow of global beers like Erdinger, Sapporo, and Guinness, as well as Yau from Hong Kong. Can’t make it to the Oktoberfest party? Not to worry. From October 10 to 20, Flower Years will be offering a limited-time menu with German dishes, such as bacon and onion pie, chicken meatballs, shrimp croquettes, bratwurst sausages with sauerkraut and pretzels, as well as German butter cake – all of which go great with a hefty pint.

Snag your tickets before October 3 to catch Flower Years’ early bird prices at $198 per person, or purchase general admission tickets at $238 per person. Regardless of which ticket you get, you’ll still get to enjoy free-flow selected beer for three hours, sounds like heaven to us. Find more details about Eaton HK’s event and purchase your tickets on Eventbrite.

Details

Address
Flower Years
Eaton Foodhall
LG/F, Eaton Hong Kong
380 Nathan Road, Jordan
Hong Kong

Dates and times

