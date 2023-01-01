Fluffy Festival at Langham Festival

Have yourself a warm and fuzzy holiday as Langham Place celebrate the Yuletide season with the Fluffy Festival. Visit dreamy photo spots like the six-metre-tall Fluffy Christmas Tree, where popular characters from Disney and Pixar – including Lotso, Sulley, Bing Bong, and many more – have turned into colourful fluff balls. Before you leave, be sure to make a stop by the Chill Fluffy Pop-Up Store to get your hands on all kinds of fluffy merchandise ranging from plush toys to lifestyle accessories.
