Forbidden Palace at Zuma

During the Halloween period, modern izakaya Zuma will transform into an ethereal yet eerie forbidden palace, where the departed and living will be amongst each other. Throughout the night, you’ll get to sip on two signature cocktails, free-flow Veuve Clicquot champagne, beer, and soft drinks while enjoying exhilarating live performances, live DJ sets, and other surprises. If you want to load up on food before partying the night away, Zuma is offering a Halloween edition of their Yashoku Night Brunch from 8pm to 10pm, where you’ll get to indulge in the restaurant’s signature starters; cold dishes; sashimi and sushi platter; and main dishes as you sip on free-flow booze and Veuve Clicquot champagne.