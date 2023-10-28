Hong Kong
Timeout

Forbidden Palace at Zuma

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Zuma, Central
zuma cocktails
Photograph: Courtesy Zuma
During the Halloween period, modern izakaya Zuma will transform into an ethereal yet eerie forbidden palace, where the departed and living will be amongst each other. Throughout the night, you’ll get to sip on two signature cocktails, free-flow Veuve Clicquot champagne, beer, and soft drinks while enjoying exhilarating live performances, live DJ sets, and other surprises. If you want to load up on food before partying the night away, Zuma is offering a Halloween edition of their Yashoku Night Brunch from 8pm to 10pm, where you’ll get to indulge in the restaurant’s signature starters; cold dishes; sashimi and sushi platter; and main dishes as you sip on free-flow booze and Veuve Clicquot champagne.

Details

Address:
Zuma
5/F, Landmark Atrium
15 Queen’s Road Central
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

20:00Yashoku night brunchZuma
21:00Forbidden Palace partyZuma
