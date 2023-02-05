Time Out says

To welcome the Year of the Rabbit, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is launching a series of Chinese New Year attractions for locals and visitors to explore our beautiful Victoria Harbour from different perspectives and revel in CNY festivities.

For 18 days from Jan 19 to Feb 5, different harbourfront areas in the city will play host to displays featuring different themes, colours, and lights with music accompaniment and interactive elements. These include a giant Lucky Rabbit rooftop decoration at Central Pier, a sea of flowers and shimmering lights at Tamar Park, a new rainbow walk on the Wan Chai Temporary Promenade, and 20 adorable Lucky Rabbits on the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Viewing Deck with lights and festive songs. In addition, a special edition of A Symphony of Lights will illuminate the sky at 8pm daily (from now until Feb 5) with dancing laser beams, layered light effects, and energetic music.

If you want to check out all the festive installations on both sides of the harbour, HKTB is also rolling out special harbour tours where amazing deals and discounts are on offer so you and your loved ones can harness the good fortune while soaking in panoramic views of the skyline.