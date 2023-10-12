Hong Kong
Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong's breast cancer awareness activities

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
four seasons hotel hong kong
Photograph: Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong
Time Out says

Four Seasons Hong Kong will be honouring Breast Cancer Awareness Month by presenting the Pretty in Pink dining experience from now until October 16. Diners can visit The Lounge in the hotel to enjoy an exclusive four-course dinner menu ($888 per person) or an indulgent afternoon tea ($888 for two); both of which will have gorgeous shades of pink.

The afternoon tea will provide both sweet and savouries, such as truffle and wild mushroom tart with mimolette cheese, pink velvet religieuse filled with lemon curd, and cherry pound cake with sakura cream. Alternatively, the dinner menu will present dishes such as Hokkaido scallop carpaccio; root vegetable creamy soup; pan-seared salmon with Sicilian-style stewed vegetables or Bellota Spanish Iberico pork with sweet and sour pork. 10 percent of the proceeds from both menus will be donated to the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation, in order to support the foundation’s initiatives in raising awareness about the disease and to provide assistance to patients.

Details

Address:
