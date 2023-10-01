Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong's Fireworks and Feast Menu

Time Out says

For those who want to watch the fireworks with an unobstructed view, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong provides the opportunity for diners to enjoy their Fireworks and Feast menu ($1,200 per person, minimum two people per booking) at the hotel’s pool terrace. Indulge in a platter piled high with fresh seafood like oysters, jumbo tiger prawns, and snow crab legs; grilled meats such as smoked Argentinian beef, BBQ sauce glazed Iberico pork ribs, and lamb shoulder with zaatar. Wrap up the holiday-exclusive menu with a dessert buffet spread full of treats like apple tarts, bread pudding, and grilled pineapple with coconut sauce. Purchase your tickets on Four Seasons Hotel's website.