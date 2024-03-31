Hong Kong
Francophonie Festival

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
Discover the beauty of the Francophone culture through an array of fun events

The high-anticipated Francophonie Festival has officially kicked off! Taking place throughout March, this annual celebration brings a plethora of events that champion the French language and Francophone cultures. From cinema to education, gastronomy to literature, performing arts to exhibitions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

This year's highlights include the ‘Spirou sous l'Occupation’ exhibition which showcases the works of renowned French author and comic artist Émile Bravo’s at Central Library from today until March 26. For film enthusiasts, there are four Francophone film screenings at Fringe Club. Additionally, food lovers can look forward to a beef bourguignon cooking workshop on March 15 at Towngas Cooking Centre.

In honour of Paris hosting the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, this year’s edition also features special events dedicated to sports and Olympism. These include three football competitions organised by the PSG Academy on March 17, as well as French language workshops about the Games.

Join in the festivities and check out the full lineup of events here.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Alliance Française Hong Kong

Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

