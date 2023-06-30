Hong Kong
Timeout

Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own exhibition

  • Things to do
  • Sotheby's Hong Kong Gallery, Admiralty
  • Recommended
  1. Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own exhibition.jpg
    Photograph: Courtesy Sotheby's/Denis O'Regan
  2. Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own exhibition.jpg
    Photograph: Courtesy Sotheby's
Step into the private world of the legendary Freddie Mercury, one of the greatest musicians and performers of all time, through a rare showcase of his personal belongings. For the first time ever, the collection from his beloved home, Garden Lodge in Kensington, West London, will be on display at a dedicated month-long exhibition at Sotheby's in London this summer.

Before arriving in London, the exhibition tour will head to Hong Kong – its first and only stop in Asia – with a selection of over 20 treasures from Mercury's personal collection. The unique items include the iconic stage crown worn for the final rendition of God Save The Queen during Queen's last performance at Knebworth Park in 1986; handwritten working drafts for Bohemian Rhapsody and We Are the Champions that provide a fascinating glimpse into the song's creative process; and a pair of Adidas high top sneakers similar to the ones Mercury wore for Queen's legendary Live Aid concert in 1985 and throughout the rest of his stage career thereafter.

These items, along with many others, offer a fascinating insight into Mercury's creative process as an artist, taking the audience on a journey of discovery through the life and work of this beloved and influential figure in music history.

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung

Sotheby's Hong Kong Gallery
5/F, One Pacific Place
88 Queensway, Admiralty
Hong Kong
