Free admission at Hong Kong Maritime Museum

In celebration of International Museum Day (which lands on May 18), the Hong Kong Maritime Museum is offering free admission to the public on May 15 and 16! Visitors can enjoy a series of activities — a screening of six documentaries about lighthouses in Hong Kong, Macau, and Penghu called Seeing in the Dark: Stories of Hong Kong Harbour and Lighthouse; a new media exhibition by students from the City University of Hong Kong; and a panel discussion on the recollection of voyages and lighthouse history. Visitors to the museum on both days can also enjoy discounts at the Museum Shop and Café 8.