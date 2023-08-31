Time Out says

From July 17 to August 31, MTR is offering free cross-boundary rides for children aged three to 11 to or from Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations (excluding Airport Express and Light Rail). To redeem this special offer, simply use a Child Octopus at any Digital Service Kiosk or self-service redemption machine located in the unpaid area of MTR stations before entering the gate. On the main screen, tap 'other promotion' and then click the 'collect' button on the 'Free cross-boundary ride for children' offer page. Place the Child Octopus over the reader to successfully collect the free ride.

Please note that the redeemed free cross-boundary ride must be used on the same day of collection (until the end of train service on that day) and will be forfeited upon expiration. Each Child Octopus can redeem one free cross-boundary ride per use and can only redeem the offer again after taking the free ride or when the redeemed ride expires. Visit mtr.com.hk for more details.