Free rides on Hong Kong Observation Wheel

The Hong Kong Observation Wheel
Photograph: Shutterstock
AIA Group has recently been named the number one Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) company for the eighth consecutive year, and to celebrate, AIA Hong Kong is giving away free rides on the Hong Kong Observation Wheel for 10 consecutive days from July 22 to 31. There will be no maximum limit to the giveaway, but depending on the situation of each day, the ride capacity, opening hours, and social distancing measures may change accordingly. To simply put, all you have to do is show up, grab yourself a same-day ticket at the ticket office, and hop on! After you ride, don't forget to check out the Summer Vibes pop-up happening next door.

Details

Address:
Hong Kong Observation Wheel
Central Harbourfront Event Space
Yiu Sing Street
Central
Hong Kong
Transport:
MTR Hong Kong Station, Exit A2

