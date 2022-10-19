Time Out says

UK premium tea brand teapigs is turning 16 and they're bringing back their annual Free Tea Day to celebrate the milestone. Taking place for one day only on October 19, tea lovers can simply pop into any one of the 40 participating cafes or restaurants around the city and grab themselves a free cup of teapigs (while stocks last). Choose from a range of blends, including English breakfast, darjeeling earl grey, chamomile, mao feng green, and peppermint, and remember to tag @teapigshk on social media with #teapigsfreeteaday! Check out the list of free tea day participants in Kowloon, Hong Kong Island, and New Territories.