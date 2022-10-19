Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Free Tea Day

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
teapigs, free tea day
Photograph: Courtesy teapigs
Advertising

Time Out says

UK premium tea brand teapigs is turning 16 and they're bringing back their annual Free Tea Day to celebrate the milestone. Taking place for one day only on October 19, tea lovers can simply pop into any one of the 40 participating cafes or restaurants around the city and grab themselves a free cup of teapigs (while stocks last). Choose from a range of blends, including English breakfast, darjeeling earl grey, chamomile, mao feng green, and peppermint, and remember to tag @teapigshk on social media with #teapigsfreeteaday! Check out the list of free tea day participants in Kowloon, Hong Kong Island, and New Territories.

Details

Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.