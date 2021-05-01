Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right French May 2021

French May 2021

Things to do, Festivals Various venues , Central Until Wednesday June 30 2021
Recommended
French May/Mood Indigo
Photograph: Courtesy French May/Mood Indigo

Time Out says

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

A two month-long celebration for all things French

When May arrives, you know what that means – Le French May. The annual two-month-long festival brings with it a raft of Gallic events, cinematic experiences, performances, gastronomy, and entertainment. Highlights this year include a cinema concert Jazz in French Films, a solo exhibition featuring renowned Chinese- French abstract artist Chu Teh-chun, a musical tribute to famous French composer Michel Berger, and a French May Cinema Program. Click here to see a full list of the festival's programmes this year.

Details
Event website: https://frenchmay.com/en/home/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues
Address:
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like