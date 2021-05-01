French May 2021
A two month-long celebration for all things French
When May arrives, you know what that means – Le French May. The annual two-month-long festival brings with it a raft of Gallic events, cinematic experiences, performances, gastronomy, and entertainment. Highlights this year include a cinema concert Jazz in French Films, a solo exhibition featuring renowned Chinese- French abstract artist Chu Teh-chun, a musical tribute to famous French composer Michel Berger, and a French May Cinema Program. Click here to see a full list of the festival's programmes this year.
