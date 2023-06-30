French May Arts Festival 2023

Time Out says

When May arrives, you know what that means – Le French May. The annual two-month-long festival brings with it a raft of Gallic events, cinematic experiences, performances, gastronomy, and entertainment. Highlights this year include a larger-than-life giant puppet show by international street theatre group, the Archibald Caramantran Company; an incredible collaboration between influential composers Philip Glass and the acclaimed Tana String Quartet; as well as a collaborative concert between Israeli-born singer-songwriter-composer Keren Ann and the world-renowned Debussy String Quartet. Click here to see a full list of the festival's programmes this year.