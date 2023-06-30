Hong Kong
French May Arts Festival 2023

  • Things to do, Festivals
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
  1. French May Arts Festival, French Rendezvous@Tai Kwun: De La Fontaine, the Archibald Caramantran Company
    Photograph: Courtesy French May Arts Festival/the Archibald Caramantran Company
  2. French May Arts Festival, Keren Ann and Debussy String Quartet
    Photograph: Courtesy French May Arts Festival
A two month-long celebration for all things French

When May arrives, you know what that means – Le French May. The annual two-month-long festival brings with it a raft of Gallic events, cinematic experiences, performances, gastronomy, and entertainment. Highlights this year include a larger-than-life giant puppet show by international street theatre group, the Archibald Caramantran Company; an incredible collaboration between influential composers Philip Glass and the acclaimed Tana String Quartet; as well as a collaborative concert between Israeli-born singer-songwriter-composer Keren Ann and the world-renowned Debussy String Quartet. Click here to see a full list of the festival's programmes this year.

Details

Event website:
www.frenchmay.com/en-us
Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

