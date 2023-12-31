Hong Kong
Freshly Baked pop-up returns to Landmark Atrium

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Landmark Atrium, Central
Time Out says

Executive chef Richard Ekkebus of The Landmark Mandarin Oriental's Amber announces the return of his pastry pop-up, LMO Freshly Baked by Richard Ekkebus, to Landmark Atrium this November. This time, he has teamed up with the hotel's newly appointed executive pastry chef Carles Codina, to create a series of indulgent Basque burnt cheesecakes available for purchase. LMO's cheesecakes will be offered in three different diameters: 8cm ($58), 12cm (starting from $288), and 18cm (starting from $568).

In addition to classic flavours such as original and double Bourbon with vanilla, LMO's Basque cheesecakes incorporate Asian ingredients like matcha and kabocha pumpkin to create new variations of this Spanish dessert. The chefs have also developed four toppings (starts at $30/125ml and above) to complement the cheesecakes: forest berry compote, mikan marmalade, 75 percent bitter chocolate sauce, and Bourbon vanilla chantilly. Customers have the option to pre-order their cheesecakes on the Landmark Mandarin Oriental's website or visit the pop-up located in Landmark Atrium from November 1 to December 31, between 11am and 8pm.

Details

Address:
Landmark Atrium
15 Queens Road C
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

