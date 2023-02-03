Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

FWD presents: One Piece 'The Great Era of Piracy' Exhibition Asia Tour

  • Things to do
  • iSquare, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. FWD, One Piece exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy FWD
    PreviousNext
    /8
  2. FWD, One Piece exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy FWD
    PreviousNext
    /8
  3. FWD, One Piece exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy FWD
    PreviousNext
    /8
  4. FWD, One Piece exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy FWD
    PreviousNext
    /8
  5. FWD, One Piece exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy FWD
    PreviousNext
    /8
  6. FWD, One Piece exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy FWD
    PreviousNext
    /8
  7. FWD, One Piece exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy FWD
    PreviousNext
    /8
  8. FWD, One Piece exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy FWD
    PreviousNext
    /8
Advertising

Time Out says

Held from now to February 5, 2023, at iSquare (4/F), the One Piece 'The Great Era of Piracy' Exhibition Asia Tour will take visitors on an interactive journey into 16 thematic zones, where visitors will be able to immerse themselves within some of the most classic scenes from the popular Japanese anime, including the Story of Skypiea, Farewell to Going Merry, the Impel Down where Ace was locked, the Summit War of Marine Ford, the combat with the Big Mom crew on the Whole Cake Island, and the Wano Country Arc featuring the Beasts Pirates.

Visitors are also invited to take part in eight exciting games and earn a specific number of points to redeem a limited-edition prize. In addition, fans will love the pop-up store (open until February 28, 2022) replete with over 100 kinds of One Piece goodies, including exclusive merch created in collaboration with Kyubi, a local brand founded by Anson Kong from Cantopop boy group Mirror.

Details

Event website:
hk.trip.com/things-to-do/detail/48267108/?language=EN&locale=en_hk&ctm_ref=vactang_scene_76
Address:
iSquare
iSquare, 63 Nathan Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Price:
$178-$258

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!