Time Out says

Held from now to February 5, 2023, at iSquare (4/F), the One Piece 'The Great Era of Piracy' Exhibition Asia Tour will take visitors on an interactive journey into 16 thematic zones, where visitors will be able to immerse themselves within some of the most classic scenes from the popular Japanese anime, including the Story of Skypiea, Farewell to Going Merry, the Impel Down where Ace was locked, the Summit War of Marine Ford, the combat with the Big Mom crew on the Whole Cake Island, and the Wano Country Arc featuring the Beasts Pirates.

Visitors are also invited to take part in eight exciting games and earn a specific number of points to redeem a limited-edition prize. In addition, fans will love the pop-up store (open until February 28, 2022) replete with over 100 kinds of One Piece goodies, including exclusive merch created in collaboration with Kyubi, a local brand founded by Anson Kong from Cantopop boy group Mirror.