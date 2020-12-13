Geminid Meteor Shower 2021

Things to do
Recommended
Flickr/Eddie Yip, Startrail of 2014 Geminid Meteor Shower Night
Photograph: Courtesy cc/Flickr/Eddie Yip

Time Out says

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, the Geminid Meteor Shower – said to be the brightest and most spectacular meteor shower of the year – is expected to reach a Zenithal Hourly Rate (the number of meteors you would see in an hour) of up to 150 on December 14 from 9pm to 6am on the next day.

While it is common practice to head into the countryside away from the city’s light pollution for stargazing, those who prefer to stay home can catch the cosmic event during Ho Koon Nature Education cum Astronomical Centre's Facebook Live session (9pm-11pm) or on the Taipei Astronomical Museum YouTube channel from 6pm to 12 midnight (HKT). Click here to find out more about the Geminid Meteor Shower.

Details
Event website: https://hk.space.museum/en_US/web/spm/exhibition/specialexhibition/2020-astronomical-events.html#event4
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers