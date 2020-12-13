According to the Hong Kong Observatory, the Geminid Meteor Shower – said to be the brightest and most spectacular meteor shower of the year – is expected to reach a Zenithal Hourly Rate (the number of meteors you would see in an hour) of up to 150 on December 14 from 9pm to 6am on the next day.

While it is common practice to head into the countryside away from the city’s light pollution for stargazing, those who prefer to stay home can catch the cosmic event during Ho Koon Nature Education cum Astronomical Centre's Facebook Live session (9pm-11pm) or on the Taipei Astronomical Museum YouTube channel from 6pm to 12 midnight (HKT). Click here to find out more about the Geminid Meteor Shower.