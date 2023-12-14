Hong Kong
Geminid Meteor Shower 2023

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong, Central
  • Recommended
Geminid Meteor
Photograph: Shutterstock
Good news, stargazers! The Geminid Meteor Shower – said to be the brightest and most spectacular meteor shower of the year – is expected to reach its peak with a Zenithal Hourly Rate (the number of meteors you would see in an hour) of up to 150 on December 15 at 3am. According to the Hong Kong Observatory, the best suggested observation period is between 8.30pm on December 14 and 6am on December 15.

While it is common practice to head into the countryside away from the city’s light pollution for stargazing, those who prefer to stay home can catch the cosmic event on Hong Kong Space Museum's YouTube channel from 9pm to 11pm, where curators of the museum will also introduce ways to observe a meteor shower and other fascinating facts to viewers. 

Watch the live stream of the Geminid Meteor Shower here:

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

