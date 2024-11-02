Hong Kong’s first-ever consumer Web3 event is launching soon as a one-day exclusive experience, hot on the heels of other related events like Hong Kong FinTech Week and Blocktober. But unlike other industry events that assume a certain level of knowledge, GEN3 Playground brings together lifestyle, culture, entertainment, and gaming in one accessible space – welcoming innovation seekers of all ages, whether you’re tech-savvy or just curious about new cultural phenomena.

Visitors can learn about Web3 and blockchain through quests, games, and interactive booths while exploring some of Animoca Brand’s best-known projects such as Anichess, Mocaverse, The Sandbox, Cosmic Bomber, and more. Of course, it wouldn’t be much of a carnival atmosphere without the chance to walk away with prizes, so there will also be rewards, limited-edition souvenirs, and exclusive merchandise as part of the experience lineup.

Hong Kong has great potential and influence in the global Web3 space, so pop by the Art & Cultural Centre at K11 Musea to find out how. Click here for entry to GEN3 Playground. Pro tip: The first 30 people to use the special code GEN3TIMEOUT will get free, guaranteed entry, so act now!