Marvel's highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine is coming to Hong Kong cinemas on July 24, and to get Hongkonger amped up for the summer release, the sassy red anti-hero Deadpool has made himself comfortable atop Harbour City.

From now to August 31, fans can head up to the Ocean Terminal Deck and snap pics with an eight-metre-long Deadpool figure that's casually lying on the rooftop against the city's beautiful skyline. There will also be a 1:1 scale Hot Toys Deadpool figure and 1:6 scale collectible figures of Deadpool and Wolverine on show at the Ocean Terminal entrance. You can even get your hands on a free can of limited-edition Marvel Coca-Cola on weekends and public holidays by following Harbour City and Coca-Cola on Instagram and uploading your pic with the giant figure with designated hashtags. These special cans are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so get your snaps in early!