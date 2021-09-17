Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Giant moon installation at Lake House

Lake House Flow Academy
Photograph: Instagram/@flow_academy.co

Take a trip up to Tai Po this month and bask in the Mid-Autumn festivities at the Lake House in Tai Po Kau. Take a trip up to Tai Po this month and bask in the Mid-Autumn festivities at the Lake House in Tai Po Kau. From now to September 22, a three-metre-tall giant moon installation will set Lake House's verdant lawn aglow along with over 100 glowing white rabbits and mushroom lights dotted across the green space. Visitors can also take advantage of the festive promotions at Lake House's restaurants Billow and Le Vow, or its new water park Flow Academy to get their hands on a festive wishing flower and a Polaroid photo package. Click here to find out more.

Details
Event website: https://www.lake-house.co/midautumn
Venue name: Lake House
Address: 2 Hung Lam Drive Hong Kong Tai Po Kau, Tai Po
Hong Kong

