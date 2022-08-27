Hong Kong
Gimme LiVe music festival at Mira Place

  • Things to do, Concerts
  • Mira Place, Tsim Sha Tsui
hong kong cantopop artists
Photograph: Courtesy Mira Place
Time Out says

Catch live performances from Cantopop stars and local buskers

Upholding their summer tradition, Mira Place celebrates the 10th anniversary of the annual Gimme LiVe music festival this August. Centred around the theme Colour My Life, the festival supports the local music industry while sharing joy and positive vibes to all attendees. Soloists, bands, and local buskers make their appearance at Mira Place through five music genres – chill pop rock, all that jazz, new voice, Cantopop, and acoustic. Head to Mira Place’s atrium on Saturday afternoons from August 6 to catch Gimme LiVe’s main shows with stars like Janice Vidal, Gigi Yim, Stephanie Cheng, and Phil Lam – or chill out to relaxing acoustic music at the Mira steps on Friday evenings from August 12. Gimme LiVe also fuses music with arts by collaborating with pop art artist Daiv and digital art group MataArtz to launch an exhibition to transform the voices of Cantopop artists such as Shiga Lin, Gin Lee, and more into a collection of digital artworks. The unique pieces will be on display at the Mira Place Atrium, with some artworks being converted into music and art NFTs, which will be sold for charity to support the Music Children Foundation. 

Get your tickets to the shows here and find out more about the Gimme LiVe music festival here.

Details

Event website:
www.miraplace.com.hk/news/gimme-live-2022/
Address:
Mira Place
118-132 Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Fri-Sat, 4pm-8pm

Dates and times

