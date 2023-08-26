Time Out says

Calling all gin fanatics, Wine Luxe Magazine returns with their annual Gin Fest this summer! Spread over two days, the gin-focused festival will take place from August 25 to 26 in Shun Tak Exhibition & Event Space, featuring stalls from over 100 of the biggest names in the gin industry, such as Roku, Ki no Bi, Tanqueray, Sipsmith, and many more. Additionally, attendees can enjoy a selection of food pairings as they sip on gin and attend masterclasses led by brand ambassadors and Hong Kong’s top mixologists.



From now until July 31, Gin Fest is offering early bird tickets to the event at $250 each, which includes five tokens that can be used to sample gin, along with snacks to enjoy at the festival, one tumbler cup, and a Gin Fest tote bag. After July 31, all regular tickets to Gin Fest 2023 will come with three tokens, one tumbler cup, and a commemorative tote bag.

Purchase your tickets on Wine Luxe’s website and find more details by visiting Gin Fest's website.